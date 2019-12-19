Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.961-9.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,973. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

