Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. 6,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $166.07.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

