Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.58 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

