Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.22 ($42.11).

Shares of DPW traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.24 ($39.81). 3,400,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.30.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

