Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,247.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002268 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,385,777 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

