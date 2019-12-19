DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 28,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

