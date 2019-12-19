Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) PT Lowered to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 595,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,157. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

