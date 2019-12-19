Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 10,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Digi International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

