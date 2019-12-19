DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised DISH Network from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 522,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,827. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,719,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,075,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after purchasing an additional 734,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 40.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 957,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,107 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

