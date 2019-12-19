DogeCash Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $39,107.00 and approximately $2,012.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00770381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001158 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

