Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Down 0.1%

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 518,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 57.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,337,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 2,672,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $845,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

