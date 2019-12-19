Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.38 ($0.98) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), 223,840 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.35 ($0.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.41.

About Duxton Water (ASX:D2O)

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

