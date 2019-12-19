DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.43

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $11.43. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 3,929 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.