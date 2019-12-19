DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.43

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $11.43. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 3,929 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 76.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 220,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.