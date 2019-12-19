Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Down 3.8%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.