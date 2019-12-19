Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.20

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $31.47. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 1,059 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

