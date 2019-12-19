Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $599,310. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 177,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA remained flat at $$23.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,258. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

