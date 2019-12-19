Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.64

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.64 and traded as high as $19.85. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 15,462 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EC. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.5256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

