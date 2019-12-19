Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 827,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,530. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

