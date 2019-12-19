ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ENN Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Shares of ENN Energy stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.