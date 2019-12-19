eosDAC Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $84,001.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bibox and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

