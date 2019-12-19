EOSDT Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One EOSDT token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $81,923.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01189413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT's total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens.

EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

