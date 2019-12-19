Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Eryllium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00607630 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

