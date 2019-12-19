Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.48.

EPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

