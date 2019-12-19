Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives $18.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 387,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 69,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,286. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

