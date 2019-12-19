Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $728.82 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $432.30 million and $728.82 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00051753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Kucoin, LBank and QBTC. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01801412 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 115,985,234 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Markets, Bibox, Coinnest, Huobi, Koineks, Kucoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, Binance, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Exrates, HBUS, Bittrex, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, Ovis, Coinone, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, C2CX, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BigONE, EXX, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, Gatehub, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Crex24, Coinhub, Coinut, CPDAX, Bitsane, Korbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Gate.io, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Indodax, C-CEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kraken, Liquid, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKCoin International, YoBit, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

