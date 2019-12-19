EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $148,336.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005239 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011472 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,563,604 coins and its circulating supply is 30,068,897 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

