Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.31. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 413,533 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

