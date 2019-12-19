Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,621. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,941,000 after purchasing an additional 262,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

