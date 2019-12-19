ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 581 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 865.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 202,489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 681.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.