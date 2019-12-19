Exosis Trading Up 0.6% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market cap of $33,818.00 and $22,465.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01778069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02606232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00554126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00661324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052146 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 476,416 coins and its circulating supply is 311,416 coins.

The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

