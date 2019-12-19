Expanse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $567.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and YoBit. Expanse has a market capitalization of $606,664.00 and $567.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

