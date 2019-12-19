Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.08. 153,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,457. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

