FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.69.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,038.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.