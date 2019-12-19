FansTime (FTI) Tops One Day Volume of $79,809.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. FansTime has a total market cap of $602,532.00 and approximately $79,809.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, FCoin and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.01178432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.