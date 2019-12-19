Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FARM. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of FARM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,973. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.