FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 230,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.