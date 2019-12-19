FGL (NYSE:FG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FG. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FGL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

FGL stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. FGL’s payout ratio is 3.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FGL by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FGL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

