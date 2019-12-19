Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ ranking:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.