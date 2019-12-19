FintruX Network (FTX) Price Up 28.8% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $775,578.00 and approximately $856.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00184614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01187212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00120591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

