First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

FFIN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after buying an additional 6,422,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after buying an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 958,532 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

