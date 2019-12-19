First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock remained flat at $$24.26 during trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,140. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $237.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

