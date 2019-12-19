Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VIAAY stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.22. Flughafen Wien has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Flughafen Wien Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

