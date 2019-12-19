Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
VIAAY stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.22. Flughafen Wien has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.04.
Flughafen Wien Company Profile
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.