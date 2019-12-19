Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, 4,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, CIBC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

