Freicoin Price Hits $0.0029 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $160,182.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,622,309 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

