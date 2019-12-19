Fresnillo (FRES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):

12/17/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 680 ($8.95). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Fresnillo had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Fresnillo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/14/2019 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 670 ($8.81).

11/6/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Fresnillo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shares of LON:FRES traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 576.80 ($7.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 711.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Fresnillo Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

