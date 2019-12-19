Futurepia Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (PIA)

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Futurepia has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Futurepia has a market cap of $2.18 million and $6,191.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Futurepia coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Profile

Futurepia's total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. Futurepia's official message board is medium.com/futurepia .

The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io .

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futurepia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

