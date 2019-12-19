GAPS Price Reaches $6.18 on Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00086862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,108.09 or 0.99950601 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

