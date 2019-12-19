GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

GLOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE GLOG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,806. The firm has a market cap of $816.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in GasLog by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

