Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GXE stock remained flat at $C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday. 31,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.87.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.