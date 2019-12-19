Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21, 784,018 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 471% from the average session volume of 137,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

